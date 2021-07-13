MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight

U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), prepares to take off at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 14, 2021. In a dynamic display of combat power that featured over 40 aircraft in MAG-16’s mass flight, the aircraft showcased the tactical capabilities that 3rd MAW uses to remain lethal and deployable on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)

