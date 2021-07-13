Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight

    MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), prepares to take off at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 14, 2021. In a dynamic display of combat power that featured over 40 aircraft in MAG-16’s mass flight, the aircraft showcased the tactical capabilities that 3rd MAW uses to remain lethal and deployable on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)

    3rd MAW
    MAG-16
    Max readiness flight

