MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight

U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), prepares to take off at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 14, 2021. In a dynamic display of combat power that featured over 40 aircraft in MAG-16’s mass flight, the aircraft showcased the tactical capabilities that 3rd MAW uses to remain lethal and deployable on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicolas Atehortua)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 19:16
|Photo ID:
|6733034
|VIRIN:
|210713-M-LG425-1042
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.06 MB
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|4
