MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), prepare to take off at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 14, 2021. In a dynamic display of combat power that featured over 40 aircraft in MAG-16’s mass flight, the aircraft showcased the tactical capabilities that 3rd MAW uses to remain lethal and deployable on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachaelanne Woodward)

Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US