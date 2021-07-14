U.S. Marine Corps aircraft with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), prepare to take off at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 14, 2021. In a dynamic display of combat power that featured over 40 aircraft in MAG-16’s mass flight, the aircraft showcased the tactical capabilities that 3rd MAW uses to remain lethal and deployable on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachaelanne Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 19:16
|Photo ID:
|6733016
|VIRIN:
|210714-M-SV143-1018
|Resolution:
|3636x2597
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|3
This work, MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Rachaelanne Woodward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
