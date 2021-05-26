Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMCOM’s senior enlisted advisor reminisces on nearly 30-year career before retirement

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Traci Boutwell 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Dove, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, completes the sprint-drag-carry portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test May 26 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 15:03
    Photo ID: 6732611
    VIRIN: 210526-O-IQ805-648
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM’s senior enlisted advisor reminisces on nearly 30-year career before retirement [Image 2 of 2], by Traci Boutwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSM
    San Angelo
    AMCOM
    Mike Dove

