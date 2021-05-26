Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Dove, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, completes the sprint-drag-carry portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test May 26 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 15:03
|Photo ID:
|6732611
|VIRIN:
|210526-O-IQ805-648
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.68 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMCOM’s senior enlisted advisor reminisces on nearly 30-year career before retirement [Image 2 of 2], by Traci Boutwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMCOM’s senior enlisted advisor reminisces on nearly 30-year career before retirement
LEAVE A COMMENT