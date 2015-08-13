Command Sgt. Maj. George “Mike” Dove, then the command sergeant major of 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, throws out the first pitch at Military Appreciation Night honoring Savannah's military community Aug. 13, 2015, at historic Grayson Stadium. (Photo by Capt. Danielle Killian, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2015
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 15:03
|Photo ID:
|6732631
|VIRIN:
|150813-O-HA154-001
|Resolution:
|2542x1695
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMCOM’s senior enlisted advisor reminisces on nearly 30-year career before retirement [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMCOM’s senior enlisted advisor reminisces on nearly 30-year career before retirement
LEAVE A COMMENT