The Rock Island National Cemetery’s expansion efforts will allow for an additional 5,836 gravesites which will be eligible for veterans and family members at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Staci-Jill Burnley, ASC Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|07.14.2021 13:30
|6732298
|210506-O-CW032-770
|4928x3264
|4.1 MB
Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|2
|0
Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments
