Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments [Image 4 of 4]

    Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staci-Jill Burnley 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The Rock Island National Cemetery’s expansion efforts will allow for an additional 5,836 gravesites which will be eligible for veterans and family members at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Staci-Jill Burnley, ASC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 13:30
    Photo ID: 6732298
    VIRIN: 210506-O-CW032-770
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments [Image 4 of 4], by Staci-Jill Burnley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments
    Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments
    Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments
    Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rock island arsenal
    department of veterans affairs
    national cemetery administration
    rock island national cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT