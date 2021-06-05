The Rock Island National Cemetery’s expansion efforts will allow for an additional 5,836 gravesites which will be eligible for veterans and family members at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Staci-Jill Burnley, ASC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 13:30 Photo ID: 6732298 VIRIN: 210506-O-CW032-770 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 4.1 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments [Image 4 of 4], by Staci-Jill Burnley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.