More than nine acres of woodlands are currently being cleared for the cemetery expansion at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Staci-Jill Burnley, ASC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 13:30 Photo ID: 6732297 VIRIN: 210530-O-CW032-671 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 4.08 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments [Image 4 of 4], by Staci-Jill Burnley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.