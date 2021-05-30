More than nine acres of woodlands are currently being cleared for the cemetery expansion at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Staci-Jill Burnley, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6732297
|VIRIN:
|210530-O-CW032-671
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments [Image 4 of 4], by Staci-Jill Burnley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arsenal cemetery to expand hallowed grounds, space for interments
LEAVE A COMMENT