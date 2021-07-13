Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Barracks hosts Naval Academy Superintendent at Sunset Parade [Image 7 of 10]

    Marine Barracks hosts Naval Academy Superintendent at Sunset Parade

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their “rifle inspection” sequence during the Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., July 13, 2021. The hosting official for the evening was Brig. Gen. George B. Rowell IV, Director of Communication, Headquarters, Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was Vice Admiral Sean Buck, Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 13:14
    Photo ID: 6732263
    VIRIN: 210713-M-VI229-1036
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks hosts Naval Academy Superintendent at Sunset Parade [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Silent Drill Platoon

    Ceremonial Drill

    The Commandant's Own

    8th & I

    Marine Corps War Memorial

