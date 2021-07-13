Marine Barracks hosts Naval Academy Superintendent at Sunset Parade

Marines with Marine Barracks Washington execute a “three-round volley” during the Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., July 13, 2021. The hosting official for the evening was Brig. Gen. George B. Rowell IV, Director of Communication, Headquarters, Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was Vice Admiral Sean Buck, Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

