Senior Airman Stefan Solowiow, 149th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering heavy equipment technician, Senior Airman William Conner, 149th Fighter Wing power protection technician, and Second Luitenant Ryan McGoldrick, 149th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering environmental manager, work to remove a section of concrete on the flight line at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 29, 2021. These routine flight line repairs are done as preventative maintenance when cracks or faults appear as a way to reduce potential damage to aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 09:22 Photo ID: 6731977 VIRIN: 210618-Z-QB902-0004 Resolution: 3600x2571 Size: 2.29 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CE Flightline Repairs [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.