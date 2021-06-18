2nd Luitenant Ryan McGoldrick, 149th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering environmental manager, and Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez, 149th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering, heavy equipment NCO in charge, remove concrete from a section of the flight line at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 29, 2021. These routine flight line repairs are done as preventative maintenance when cracks or faults appear as a way to reduce potential damage to aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 09:21
|Photo ID:
|6731974
|VIRIN:
|210618-Z-QB902-0001
|Resolution:
|3600x2571
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CE Flight Line Repairs [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
