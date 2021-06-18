Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CE Flight Line Repairs [Image 1 of 4]

    CE Flight Line Repairs

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    2nd Luitenant Ryan McGoldrick, 149th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering environmental manager, and Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez, 149th Fighter Wing Civil Engineering, heavy equipment NCO in charge, remove concrete from a section of the flight line at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 29, 2021. These routine flight line repairs are done as preventative maintenance when cracks or faults appear as a way to reduce potential damage to aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 09:21
    Photo ID: 6731974
    VIRIN: 210618-Z-QB902-0001
    Resolution: 3600x2571
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE Flight Line Repairs [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F16
    Flight Line
    Civil Engineering
    Texas Air National Guard
    Gunfighters

