210713-N-XX139-0008 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 13, 2021) Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), meets with Command Sgt. Maj. Sheryl Lyon, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, and Command Master Chief Scott A. Nagle, command master chief of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet. Lyon and Nagle visited for a familiarization brief and tour of CIWT and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transforms civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 08:08 Photo ID: 6731919 VIRIN: 210713-N-XX139-0008 Resolution: 4601x2517 Size: 1.22 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSM Sheryl Lyon and CMDCM Scott A. Nagle Visit Corry Station [Image 2 of 2], by Glenn Sircy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.