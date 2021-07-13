Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Sheryl Lyon and CMDCM Scott A. Nagle Visit Corry Station [Image 2 of 2]

    CSM Sheryl Lyon and CMDCM Scott A. Nagle Visit Corry Station

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Glenn Sircy 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210713-N-XX139-0012 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 13, 2021) Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), gives Command Sgt. Maj. Sheryl Lyon, command senior enlisted leader of U.S. Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, and Command Master Chief Scott A. Nagle, command master chief of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, a birds-eye overview of Corry Station. Lyon and Nagle visited for a familiarization brief and tour of CIWT and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The visit offered an opportunity to update them on CIWT / IWTC Corry Station training and development approaches for building a talented fleet through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, that take recruits from "street to fleet" and transforms civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready information warfare warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 08:08
    Photo ID: 6731920
    VIRIN: 210713-N-XX139-0012
    Resolution: 3959x2380
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Sheryl Lyon and CMDCM Scott A. Nagle Visit Corry Station [Image 2 of 2], by Glenn Sircy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

