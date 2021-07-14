100 ARW vice commander first flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, 100th Air Refueling Wing vice commander, checks gauges while conducting preflight operations in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft prior to his first flight on station at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2021. The 100 ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, providing the critical air refueling “bridge” which allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

