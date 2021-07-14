Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100 ARW vice commander first flight [Image 1 of 3]

    100 ARW vice commander first flight

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, 100th Air Refueling Wing vice commander, poses before his first flight on station while sitting in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2021. The 100 ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, providing the critical air refueling “bridge” which allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 06:55
    Photo ID: 6731900
    VIRIN: 210714-F-SZ986-0018
    Resolution: 6854x4570
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100 ARW vice commander first flight [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100 ARW vice commander first flight
    100 ARW vice commander first flight
    100 ARW vice commander first flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    KC-135

    RAF Mildenhall

    100th Air Refueling Wing

    Jason Herring

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Jason Herring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT