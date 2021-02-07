210702-N-HG846-1071 CORAL SEA (July 2, 2021) – Machinist Mate 2nd Class Dayne Hefter, from Fond Du Lac, Wis., participates in reaction force training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 05:14
|Photo ID:
|6731865
|VIRIN:
|210702-N-HG846-1071
|Resolution:
|1894x1515
|Size:
|479.81 KB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
This work, Machinist Mate 2nd Class Dayne Hefter, from Fond Du Lac, Wis., participates in reaction force training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
