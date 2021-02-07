210702-N-HG846-1110 CORAL SEA (July 2, 2021) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails in formation with Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41), Republic of Korea Navy Chungmugong Ti Sun-sin class destroyer ROKS Wang Geon (DDG 978) and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 05:14
|Photo ID:
|6731861
|VIRIN:
|210702-N-HG846-1110
|Resolution:
|1345x1883
|Size:
|399.6 KB
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails in formation with Royal Australian Navy HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41), Republic of Korea Navy Chungmugong ROKS Wang Geon (DDG 978) and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force JS Makinami (DD 112) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dan Serianni
