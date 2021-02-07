Date Taken: 07.02.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 05:14 Photo ID: 6731861 VIRIN: 210702-N-HG846-1110 Resolution: 1345x1883 Size: 399.6 KB Location: CORAL SEA

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails in formation with Royal Australian Navy HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41), Republic of Korea Navy Chungmugong ROKS Wang Geon (DDG 978) and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force JS Makinami (DD 112) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.