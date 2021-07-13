Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (July 13, 2021) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Erin Stroup, pins third class rank onto Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Dynasia Rouse, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, during a frocking ceremony held at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility July 13, 2021. Frocking ceremonies are held to formally promote Sailors to the next highest pay grade and chosen peers or family attach the new rank to the Sailor’s uniform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Frocking Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security
    promotion
    Japan
    Okinawa
    frocking
    CFAO

