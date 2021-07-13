CFAO Frocking Ceremony

WHITE BEACH, Japan (July 13, 2021) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Alejandrina May, pins third class rank onto Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Kelcye Demara, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, during a frocking ceremony held at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility July 13, 2021. Frocking ceremonies are held to formally promote Sailors to the next highest pay grade and chosen peers or family attach the new rank to the Sailor’s uniform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

