    CFAY Celebrates Independence Day [Image 17 of 23]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Cotter 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrated its first community event since COVID-19 health protection measures were first implemented. Sailors and their family members spent the day enjoying the annual Independence Day Celebration, which included music, activities, food and a fireworks show onboard U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 02:32
    Photo ID: 6731716
    VIRIN: 210710-N-IR734-1015
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Celebrates Independence Day [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

