CFAY Celebrates Independence Day

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrated its first community event since COVID-19 health protection measures were first implemented. Sailors and their family members spent the day enjoying the annual Independence Day Celebration, which included music, activities, food and a fireworks show onboard U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

