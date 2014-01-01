Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hose-Handling Training

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hose-Handling Training

    GULF OF ADEN

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210712-N-BR419-1033 GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) – Sailors conduct hose-handling training on the fantail of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 12. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hose-Handling Training [Image 4 of 4], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Fire Hose
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Training

