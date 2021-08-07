Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield Departs USS Emory S. Land [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Springfield Departs USS Emory S. Land

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    07.08.2021

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    210708-N-XP344-2027 APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 8, 2021) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) depart Naval Base Guam after completing a regularly scheduled evolution with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

    Guam
    submarine
    ESL
    USS Springfield
    Naval Base Guam: USS Emory S. Land

