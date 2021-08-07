210708-N-XP344-2013 APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 8, 2021) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) depart Naval Base Guam after completing a regularly scheduled evolution with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 23:32
|Photo ID:
|6731640
|VIRIN:
|210708-N-XP344-2013
|Resolution:
|6468x4288
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Springfield Departs USS Emory S. Land [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT