Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-41 IN Stalwart Strikes Back: Platoon Live Fires [Image 5 of 5]

    1-41 IN Stalwart Strikes Back: Platoon Live Fires

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division move towards an objective during a platoon live fire exercise July 13 at Fort Carson, Colo. The Warhorse Brigade's training aligns with its upcoming training rotation to Fort Irwin, Calif. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 22:18
    Photo ID: 6731580
    VIRIN: 210713-A-AU561-012
    Resolution: 3281x5004
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-41 IN Stalwart Strikes Back: Platoon Live Fires [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-41 IN Stalwart Strikes Back: Platoon Live Fires
    1-41 IN Stalwart Strikes Back: Platoon Live Fires
    1-41 IN Stalwart Strikes Back: Platoon Live Fires
    1-41 IN Stalwart Strikes Back: Platoon Live Fires
    1-41 IN Stalwart Strikes Back: Platoon Live Fires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stryker
    M240
    Infantry
    stalwart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT