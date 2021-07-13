A Soldier with 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division directs his Soldiers during a platoon live fire exercise July 13 at Fort Carson, Colo. The Warhorse Brigade's training aligns with its upcoming training rotation to Fort Irwin, Calif. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 22:18
|Photo ID:
|6731577
|VIRIN:
|210713-A-AU561-376
|Resolution:
|3446x4480
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
This work, 1-41 IN Stalwart Strikes Back: Platoon Live Fires [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
