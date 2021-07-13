Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company with 1-158th Infantry Battalion “Bushmasters” Conduct Air Movement [Image 5 of 5]

    Bravo Company with 1-158th Infantry Battalion “Bushmasters” Conduct Air Movement

    CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company 1-158th Infantry Battalion preform patrol base operations at a training site as part of their annual training at Camp Navajo, Ariz., July 13, 2021. The Arizona Army National Guard conducts annual training for two weeks as part of unit readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thurman Snyder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company with 1-158th Infantry Battalion “Bushmasters” Conduct Air Movement [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Training
    Arizona
    National Guard
    Bushmasters
    1-158 Infantry Battalion
    Air Movment

