Bravo Company with 1-158th Infantry Battalion “Bushmasters” Conduct Air Movement

Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company 1-158th Infantry Battalion preform patrol base operations at a training site as part of their annual training at Camp Navajo, Ariz., July 13, 2021. The Arizona Army National Guard conducts annual training for two weeks as part of unit readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thurman Snyder)

Date Taken: 07.13.2021
Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US