    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 14]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    SOLOMON SEA

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SOLOMON SEA (July 13, 2021) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) download inert ordnance from an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 22:18
    Photo ID: 6731568
    VIRIN: 210713-N-IO312-1160
    Resolution: 5080x3387
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SOLOMON SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    flight operations
    aviation boatswain's mate
    flight deck
    USS America
    MV-22B Osprey

