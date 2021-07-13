USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

SOLOMON SEA (July 13, 2021) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) download inert ordnance from an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

