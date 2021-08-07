Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    388th Munitions Squadron begins new training regimen [Image 8 of 8]

    388th Munitions Squadron begins new training regimen

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble 

    388th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 388th munitions squadron, secure four GBU/39B precision guided munitions to a bomb rack unit-61(BRU-61) during a training exercise held at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, July 8, 2021. The BRU-61 is capable of holding four GBU-39/Bs in a single configuration, capable of destroying high-priority fixed and stationary targets from Air Force fighters and bombers in internal bays or on external hard-points, which increases aircraft loadout, decreases the logistical footprint, decreases collateral damage, and improves aircraft sortie generation times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 17:44
    Photo ID: 6731344
    VIRIN: 210708-F-PG806-1243
    Resolution: 5457x3898
    Size: 12.15 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 388th Munitions Squadron begins new training regimen [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Codie Trimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    388th Munitions Squadron begins new training regimen

    Air Combat Command
    F-35
    munitions
    388th Fighter Wing
    388fw
    F-35A Lightning ll

