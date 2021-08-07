388th Munitions Squadron begins new training regimen

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashton Norton manuevers a forklift carrying a bomb rack unit-61(BRU-61) into position during a training exercise held at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, July 8, 2021. The BRU-61 is capable of holding four GBU-39/Bs in a single configuration, capable of destroying high-priority fixed and stationary targets from Air Force fighters and bombers in internal bays or on external hard-points, which increases aircraft loadout, decreases the logistical footprint, decreases collateral damage, and improves aircraft sortie generation times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble)

