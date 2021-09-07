Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain's Cup Diego Garcia [Image 5 of 8]

    Captain's Cup Diego Garcia

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 9, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a tug of war event during captain’s cup onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia July 9, 2021. U.S. and U.K. service members participate in the monthly captain’s cup, competing against each other to see who is the winner and who gets to host next month captain’s cup. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stevin Atkins/released).

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

