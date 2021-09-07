Captain's Cup Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 9, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a tug of war event during captain’s cup onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia July 9, 2021. U.S. and U.K. service members participate in the monthly captain’s cup, competing against each other to see who is the winner and who gets to host next month captain’s cup. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stevin Atkins/released).

