ARCTIC OCEAN (July 11, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Calvin Goon, left, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Marlon Kalaw observe as Sailors secure a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, to the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), July 11, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

