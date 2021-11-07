ARCTIC OCEAN (July 11, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) secure a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, to the flight deck, July 11, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 06:21 Photo ID: 6730228 VIRIN: 210711-N-CJ510-0048 Resolution: 5633x3755 Size: 647.4 KB Location: ARCTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.