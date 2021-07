Naval Air Facility Japan, Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Atsugi daily maintenance

210713-N-DM318-1024 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 13, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Christian Perez (left) from Houston, Texas assigned to Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Atsugi provides calibration qualification instructions on a Decade Resistor to Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd class Julian Gonzalez from Miami, Florida onboard the installation. Calibration is conducted to ensure equipment is in proper working condition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

