Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Atsugi Operations

210713-N-VI040-1033 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 12, 2021) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Antonio Sparks from Pensacola, Fla., assigned to the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) Atsugi inspects a nameplate engraved using Rotary Engraving Machine in work center 51D of AIMD's 500 Division. AIMD Atsugi is located onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi and its primary mission is to provide intermediate level support to the fleet operating in the Western Pacific (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

