    Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Atsugi Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Atsugi Operations

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210713-N-VI040-1033 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 12, 2021) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Antonio Sparks from Pensacola, Fla., assigned to the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) Atsugi inspects a nameplate engraved using Rotary Engraving Machine in work center 51D of AIMD's 500 Division. AIMD Atsugi is located onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi and its primary mission is to provide intermediate level support to the fleet operating in the Western Pacific (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 02:24
    Photo ID: 6730110
    VIRIN: 210713-N-VI040-1033
    Resolution: 6853x4895
    Size: 20.55 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Atsugi Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AIMD
    Fabrication
    NAF Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Airframes
    500 Division

