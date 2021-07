Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Atsugi Operations

210713-N-VI040-1029 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 12, 2021) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Antonio Sparks from Pensacola, Fla., assigned to the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) Atsugi uses a Rotary Engraving Machine to engrave a nameplate in work center 51D of AIMD's 500 Division. AIMD Atsugi is located onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi and its primary mission is to provide intermediate level support to the fleet operating in the Western Pacific (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 02:24 Location: KANAGAWA, JP