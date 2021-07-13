CFAO Office Call

KADENA, Japan (July 13, 2021) Brig. Gen. Joel Carey, commander, 18th Wing, right, meets with Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, for an office call at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan July 13, 2021. This is Carey’s last office call with Hardy as commander, 18th Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

