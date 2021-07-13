Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Office Call [Image 1 of 3]

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (July 13, 2021) Brig. Gen. Joel Carey, commander, 18th Wing, left, meets with Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, for an office call at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan July 13, 2021. This is Carey’s last office call with Hardy as commander, 18th Wing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Office Call [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    18th Wing
    US Air Force
    CFAO

