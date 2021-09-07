USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Barber Shop

210709-N-MT581-1108



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2021) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Hope Eshun, from Yonkers, N.Y., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), gives a Sailor a haircut while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 9. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

