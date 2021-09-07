USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Barber Shop

210709-N-MT581-1128



PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2021) Chief Damage Controlman Vinicius Dias, from Malden, Mass., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), gives Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dominic Alvarez, from Colorado Springs, Colo. a haircut while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 9. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

