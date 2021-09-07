Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Barber Shop

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210709-N-MT581-1128

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2021) Chief Damage Controlman Vinicius Dias, from Malden, Mass., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), gives Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dominic Alvarez, from Colorado Springs, Colo. a haircut while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 9. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 21:08
    VIRIN: 210709-N-MT581-1128
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: MALDEN, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Barber Shop [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
