U.S. Marine Corps Major Gordon Emmanuel, the commanding officer for Recruiting Station Orange County, stands with future Marines before facilitating the oath of enlistment in San Diego, California, on July 3, 2021. Recruiting Station Orange County attended the San Diego Loyals soccer game and conducted a swear-in ceremony in honor of Independence Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 20:29
|Photo ID:
|6729826
|VIRIN:
|210703-M-AW923-568
|Resolution:
|1945x2048
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RS Orange County Future Marines participate in an oath of enlistment at San Diego Loyals game [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Sarah Ralph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
