RS Orange County Future Marines participate in an oath of enlistment at San Diego Loyals game

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Major Gordon Emmanuel, the commanding officer for Recruiting Station Orange County, stands with future Marines before facilitating the oath of enlistment in San Diego, California, on July 3, 2021. Recruiting Station Orange County attended the San Diego Loyals soccer game and conducted a swear-in ceremony in honor of Independence Day. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph)

    Orange County
    Future Marines
    12MCD
    SD Loyal

