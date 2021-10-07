Keesler commander participates in Shuckers pre-game festivities

U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, congratulates 10 Air Force delayed entry program recruits after reciting the oath of office during the Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball game in Biloxi, Mississippi, July 10, 2021. Hunter also threw the first pitch during pre-game festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

