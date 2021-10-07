Keesler commander participates in Shuckers pre-game festivities

U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, prepares to throw the first pitch during the Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball game at Biloxi, Mississippi, July 10, 2021. Hunter also recited the oath of office to 10 Air Force delayed entry program recruits during pre-game festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

