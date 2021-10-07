Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler commander participates in Shuckers pre-game festivities [Image 2 of 5]

    Keesler commander participates in Shuckers pre-game festivities

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, prepares to throw the first pitch during the Biloxi Shuckers Minor League Baseball game at Biloxi, Mississippi, July 10, 2021. Hunter also recited the oath of office to 10 Air Force delayed entry program recruits during pre-game festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 18:15
    Photo ID: 6729679
    VIRIN: 210710-F-BD983-0014
    Resolution: 3600x2352
    Size: 765.71 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Keesler commander participates in Shuckers pre-game festivities [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Biloxi Shuckers Baseball
    Swear-In Ceremony

