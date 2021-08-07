Staff Sgt. Joshua Metz, 931st Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation craftsman, fastens a bracket to a KC-135 Stratotanker static display tail fin July 8, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The bracket allows an 18-ton crane to pick up the tail fin and move it into position so the rudder can be connected. (U.S Air Force photo Zachary Willis)
22 ARW, McConnell AFB, KC-135
|07.08.2021
|07.12.2021 16:33
|6729620
|210708-F-XM616-0016
|5466x3990
|1.91 MB
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|3
|0
This work, McConnell’s new static display [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
