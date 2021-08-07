McConnell’s new static display

Staff Sgt. Joshua Metz, 931st Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation craftsman, fastens a bracket to a KC-135 Stratotanker static display tail fin July 8, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The bracket allows an 18-ton crane to pick up the tail fin and move it into position so the rudder can be connected. (U.S Air Force photo Zachary Willis)

22 ARW, McConnell AFB, KC-135

