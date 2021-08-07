Staff Sgt. Joshua Metz, 931st Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation craftsman, attaches a rudder to a KC-135 Stratotanker static display tail fin July 8, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. With over 60 years of service to the U.S. Air Force, McConnell has placed a KC-135 tail fin static display recognizing the aircraft before its slated retirement in 2023. U.S Air Force photo Zachary Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 16:33 Photo ID: 6729619 VIRIN: 210708-F-XM616-758 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.32 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell’s new static display [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.