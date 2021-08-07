Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell's new static display

    McConnell’s new static display

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Metz, 931st Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation craftsman, attaches a rudder to a KC-135 Stratotanker static display tail fin July 8, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. With over 60 years of service to the U.S. Air Force, McConnell has placed a KC-135 tail fin static display recognizing the aircraft before its slated retirement in 2023. U.S Air Force photo Zachary Willis)

    VIRIN: 210708-F-XM616-758
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell’s new static display [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McConnell AFB
    KC-135
    22 ARW

