WHINSEC’s School of Professional Military Education (SPME) gets ready for the start of CGSOC, class 2022.
FORT BENNING, GA – US Army Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC) Instructor Maj. Martha A. Plumley goes through the pre-operations checks in her classroom at the Institute today.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6729618
|VIRIN:
|210712-D-LM057-529
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|158.26 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Putting in the Final Touches, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT