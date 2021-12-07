Putting in the Final Touches

WHINSEC’s School of Professional Military Education (SPME) gets ready for the start of CGSOC, class 2022.



FORT BENNING, GA – US Army Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC) Instructor Maj. Martha A. Plumley goes through the pre-operations checks in her classroom at the Institute today.



The Charley team leader says she wants to ensure all systems are go when she welcomes her class 2022 CGSOC students.



“First impression is an extremely important issue for me. We are having a full house this year with a grand total of 67 students that will be divided amongst four teams,” said Plumley.



Class of 2022 will have representatives of the countries of Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Panamá, Paraguay, Uruguay, and USA. Within the USA representatives of the Army; the National Guard; Reserves; Air Force; Marines; and a Dept. of State civilian.



The official opening of the class will take place tomorrow, with an International Flag ceremony where flags of the 13 nations are presented by the senior representative of the particular country. The ceremony will take place at the WHINSEC auditorium and will be broadcasted via www.facebook.com/whinsec/live.



WHINSEC’s CGSOC uses the same Intermediate Level Curriculum as used by the proponent - Command and General Staff College (CGSC), Fort Leavenworth, KS. Students become familiar with doctrine, tactics, and staff procedures, apply techniques, and become capable of serving as a member of, or leading, a high-performing staff organization. The course also includes a number of DoD Field Studies Programs (FSP) events. During FSP events an orientation tour of the United States, during which students visit major military installations, service schools, and Washington, D.C., as well as historical battlefields and other landmarks which have shaped the history of the U.S. Academic content is oriented to the university and post-graduate level of instruction. Additional instruction for each student integrates a mandated minimum of over forty hours of instruction in human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society.



CGSOC culminates in May 2022, after 47 weeks of instruction.

